A photo shared by Knoxville Police Department shows a shotgun they say was concealed in a teenager’s pants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said a 17-year-old is under arrest after fleeing from police following a hit-and-run wreck in downtown Knoxville. The teen was found with a loaded shotgun concealed in his pants, the agency said.

The teen, whom police identified only by age and gender, is charged with unlawful weapon possession, Driving under the Influence, evading arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.

KPD said in a release that the teen had been involved in a hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville on Nov. 2. There were no injuries in that crash. A police spokesman said the teen struck a parked, unoccupied car downtown and left the scene.

The teen was located at a hotel on Merchant Drive. He was taken into custody without incident.