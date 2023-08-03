KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of his 22-year-old brother after a domestic incident late Wednesday night on Copeland Street, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Logan Norris, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge upon his release from the hospital. Logan Norris is accused of shooting and killing his older brother, Joseph Norris following a domestic, physical altercation inside a home in the 2600 block of Copeland Street, KPD stated in a news release Thursday.

KPD officers responded to the scene Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m. on a report of shots fired with a possible victim. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. They treated the victim, Joseph Norris at the scene until he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died after arrival.

Logan Norris was detained initially as a person of interest by responding officers but then was identified as a suspect in the case as KPD’s Homicide Unit investigated the scene. Logan Norris was also taken to UT Medical to be evaluated for injuries that were allegedly suffered in the domestic altercation with his brother.

No further details were yet available.