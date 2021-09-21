Teen pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Johnny Majors’ great-niece

NEW YORK (WATE) — One of the three teens charged in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors, the great-niece of legendary Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors, pleaded guilty to robbery and murder Tuesday in a New York City court, local ABC-affiliate WABC reported.

Majors, an 18-year-old freshman at Barnard College, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on the evening of Dec. 11, 2019, when she was attacked and stabbed during a robbery. The teenager staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk. She died at a nearby hospital, police said.

Luciano Lewis, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges. WABC reported he will be sentenced on Oct. 14, where the Majors family is expected to make a statement to the court. Rashaun Weaver, 16, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

The third suspect, a teen boy who was 13 at the time of the slaying, was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile detention center in June 2020. The expected plea came hours after her great uncle, former Vols coach and player Johnny Majors, died aged 85.

Barnard is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University. Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, played in a rock band and had told an editor from a newspaper internship in high school that she planned to take journalism classes in college.

