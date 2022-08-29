KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police say they confiscated a loaded ‘assault’ rifle from a car parked at a Knoxville private school on Friday after receiving a tip that an 18-year-old may have gone to the school to confront a former teacher.

Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested Friday around 8:30 p.m. on the campus of Christian Academy of Knoxville after law enforcement said they received a tip that he “wasn’t in his right mind” and was possibly going to the school to confront a former teacher with whom he allegedly “had problems.”

Officers said in a report they found a 2000 Gold F-150 pickup driven by the suspect in the parking lot unoccupied with a loaded “assault rifle” in the front floorboard. Aldridge was taken into custody at the football stadium where a game between CAK and George Walton Academy, a private school based in Monroe, Georgia, was taking place.

The incident report states Aldridge admitted to investigators that he drove to the campus. He faces charges of carrying a weapon on school property and driving on a suspended license.

“It was determined that the rifle magazine contained 29 rounds of 7.62,” investigators said in the report.

A preliminary hearing is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

EDITORS NOTE: The term ‘assault rifle’ is used in the incident report.