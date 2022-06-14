KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County grand jury has now indicted two teens with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

Deondre Davis, 18

Rashan Jordan, 15

The cases against Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan have already been moved from juvenile to adult court ahead of the grand jury’s indictment. Davis was 16 at the time of the shooting. Jordan was 14 at the time.

The two are accused in the death of Stanley Freeman Jr, who was shot and killed while he was driving home from school in February 2021.

Davis and Jordan are also accused of shooting at Austin-East student John John Mathis and an unidentified female as they drove away from the school in January 2021, along with 17-year-old Ahmad Gatlin. Gatlin will be tried as an adult and faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mathis was killed in an August 2021 shooting that remains unsolved.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Bond was set at $2.5 million for Jordan and $1,005,000 for Davis. An arraignment hearing for Jordan is set for Wednesday, June 22.

We’ll continue to update the details as the case makes its way through the court system.