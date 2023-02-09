A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tellico Plains man has been indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday after claims of him having sexual relations with a minor, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey, 21. (Courtesy of TBI)

Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey, 21, was charged with two counts of statutory rape.

TBI said special agents, at the request of the 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, began investigating complaints about a Monroe County man having sexual relations with an underage girl in November 2022.

During the investigation, agents identified the man in question as McKelvey.

McKelvey surrendered, was taken to Monroe County Jail and booked on a $5,000 bond, according to TBI.