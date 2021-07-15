Ten people arrested in Oak Ridge drug sting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lengthy investigation into illicit drug sales in Oak Ridge has lead to the arrest of 10 people. The investigation was conducted by agents with the 7th District Judicial Crime Task Force that serves Anderson County.

“We are always conducting complex and lengthy undercover investigations and this week the public sees what we have been working on but could not talk about for over a year,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said. “Anderson County is a bad place for criminals to do business.”

During the arrests, agents secured a search warrant for a residence and recovered illicit narcotics and firearms. According to a release from the task force, more arrests are expected for this investigation.

“We’ve heard the community’s concerns and by partnering with the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force we have responded to those concerns in an effort to make the community safer for all,” Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said.

Desmond Slater, 41, of Oak Ridge Five counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance-criminal conspiracy

Rodney Porter, 29, Oak Ridge Two counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance-criminal conspiracy

Justin Postell, 29, Oak Ridge Two counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance

Timothy Kirk, 63, Oak Ridge One counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance

Kelly Troupe, 37, Oak Ridge One counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance

Asante Ward, 38, Oak Ridge Two counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance

Rayshawn Freeman, 26, Oak Ridge Four counts of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance-criminal conspiracy

Derrick Smith, 30, Oak Ridge One count of manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a controlled substance-criminal conspiracy



The task force is comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit also participated in the investigation of the 10