KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list has been captured.

39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

“This arrest is significant because Ms. Horner was classified as one of our ‘most wanted’ because we weren’t able to locate her for more than a year,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Everyone at the OIG is grateful for our partners in local law enforcement agencies who assist us in locating people who are being sought for TennCare fraud.”

Investigators allege Horner told TennCare her minor child was living with her, however, investigators claim the child was not living with her. TennCare paid more than $28,084.00 in fees and claims on her behalf.

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony, and the theft of services charge is a class C felony. District 24 Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe, who serves Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry Counties, is prosecuting this case.

At this time, there are nine remaining people on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list. To learn more, click here.