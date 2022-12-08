RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WJBF) — Investigators in Rhea County, Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Deonte Austin and Clara Dominguez are facing child endangerment charges. Authorities raided a home occupied by Austin and Dominguez and discovered both drugs around the child.

Samples of the child’s hair were tested and came back positive for traces of fentanyl and meth.

Both Austin and Dominguez were booked into jail on more than $500,000 bond and are due in court on Friday. The relationship between the couple and the child was not provided.