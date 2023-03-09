CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — William “Roger” Campbell, the man convicted of killing his parents at their Clarksville home in 2010, received two 60-year consecutive sentences.

William “Roger” Campbell will be 166 years old before he’s eligible for parole and showed little emotion during the sentence hearing.

A jury found William “Roger” Campbell guilty of first-degree murder two months ago. He had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.

According to Clarksville police, a neighbor hit the couple’s mailbox and tried to call their home to let them know. When the couple didn’t answer, the neighbor contacted another neighbor, Daniel Champagne, who had a key to William and Ina’s home. Champagne entered the home to find Bill and Ina shot execution-style in their beds.

Evidence shown during trial linked Roger Campbell’s DNA to the murder scene. A medication log was also used to establish a timeline. Testimony placed Roger at the scene at time of the murder and showed Roger quickly left Clarksville and headed to Georgia. In court, the state worked to prove Roger wanting his parents’ inheritance as the motive.

In July 2021, Clarksville police had the couple’s adopted son, William “Roger” Campbell, arrested at his residence in Georgia and extradited back to Tennessee.

Roger’s son and Bill and Ina’s grandson, Shawn Campbell, told News 2 he suspected his father’s involvement a short time after the murder. He gave a victim impact statement right before sentencing on Wednesday.

“I never had a relationship with my father, and that hurts. Anybody who’s ever had him in his life has a horrible story to tell. And I hope this court decides to put him away for life, he never sees the light of day again, and I hope the rest of his life someone’s telling him what to do,” Shawn said.

Shawn said he was relieved after sentencing and he believed his father, Roger, got what he deserved.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s been 13 years and it just feels good knowing he got what he deserved. This should have been taken years ago, but I’ll take it any way I can get it.”

“What do you walk away with?” News 2’s Nikki McGee asked.

“Knowing I did them proud,” Shawn replied