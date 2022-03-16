KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after he was found with over $100,000 during a traffic stop.

A U.S. Justice Department release said 36-year-old Charles Phelps, currently of Nashville, is a member of a prison gang and conspired with other gang members to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine into Tennessee. One of Phelps’ roles in the gang was collecting and delivering money for the organization.

During a traffic stop, investigators found $119,000 cash concealed in a spare tire. The money was being transported out west to purchase pounds of meth.

Federal, state and local authorities across the nation worked together to identify the person involved. State and local authorities in Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and California all contributed to the investigation.

Phelps has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release following his term in prison. He was sentenced by Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greenville.