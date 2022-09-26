KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.

Johnson explained that this office was contacted by the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children task force out of Virginia. The task force needed assistance locating, interviewing, and arresting Kevin Pemberton of Meigs County for soliciting an undercover officer posing as a child.

Investigators were able to locate Pemberton and interview him, in which Johnson said Pemberton confessed. A search warrant was also executed on his phone. Following this encounter, Pemberton attempted to flee.

He was then arrested on warrants from Rockingham County, Virginia with the assistance of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept 23, Johnson said that Pemberton had recently pled guilty to Virginia Code 18.2-374.3(c) Propose Sex Act by Communications System, which includes online solicitation of a minor. He received a five-year prison sentence that he is serving in Virginia DOC. Upon his release, he will be subject to supervision for life as a registered sex offender.