KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Oak Ridge Police officers were injured while apprehending the suspect in a reported theft.

Oak Ridge officers responded to the Hallmark Apartments on Tuskegee Drive Monday for a reported theft of services. While on the scene, police say the suspect assaulted an officer.

While assisting the assaulted officer, an incident report states another officer sustained a significant injury to her arm and third officer sustained minor injuries.

The officer whose arm was injured was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Anderson County EMS for her injury. The other two officers were taken to Methodist Medical Center by ORPD.

The suspect, Toravonno Javal Ramsey-Dewerff, was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Ramsey-Dewerff has been charged with theft of services, resisting a stop, frisk, or halt, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. ORPD Criminal Investigations Division is in charge of the investigation.