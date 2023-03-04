KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A third suspect was arrested in relation to a shooting that left a Johnson City man dead on February 14, a release from police states.

Knoxville Police Department announced that Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was taken into custody, officers with the Community Engagement Response Team in Montgomery Village on Friday night. According to police, Jackson is the third suspect charged in the Feb 14 shooting that left Rahleik Garcia, 21, dead. Charges listed by Knoxville Police for Allen include first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Two other men have been charged and arrested in relation to the shooting: Iran Lyons, 18, and Na’Kelin McAfee, 20.

On February 14, police released that officers responded to the shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins drive around 5 p.m., and that when they found Garcia suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.