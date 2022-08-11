KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

A federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a four-count indictment on July 20 against 14 people, including 11 from Knoxville, for conspiracy to distribute 1000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jordan Albert White, 31, of Knoxville

Jack Jamarcus Bolden, 32, of Knoxville

Anasia Annette Cherry, 21, of Knoxville

Tatyana Davenport, 25, of Knoxville

Anthony Dewayne Davis, 28, of Knoxville

James Anthony Johnson Jr., 31, of Knoxville

Adarius Damonde McLeroy, 31, of Knoxville

Rebecca Hope Richey, 24, of Knoxville

Isaac Scott White, 26, of Knoxville

David Whitehead Jr., 49, of Knoxville

Kiersten Jennifer Whitehead, 50, of Knoxville

Jacob Scott Clabough, 24, of Luttrell, Tennessee

Shawn Edward Fuller, 27, of Maryville, Tennessee

Yazan Arafat Abdul-Latif, 28, of Weaverville, California

Each defendant faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years up to life, up to a $10,000,000 fine, five years of supervised release and forfeiture. A trial has been set for October 18, 2022 in United States District Court in Knoxville.

Abdul-Latif, also known as Ryan Rodgers, was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jordon White, Cherry, Clabough, Davenport, Davis, Fuller, Johnson, McLeroy, Richey, Isaac White, David Whitehead, Jr., and Kiersten Whitehead all appeared in federal court on August 10 in Knoxville and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges in the indictment.

Jordan White, Davis, Fuller, Johnson, McLeroy, and Isaac White were detained pending trial, while Cherry, Clabough, Davenport, Richey, David Whitehead, Jr., and Kiersten Whitehead were released pending trial.

Bolden and Abdul-Latif have not yet appeared in federal court on these charges.

The indictment was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Internal Revenue Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The FBI AHIDTA Task Force includes the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department,

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.