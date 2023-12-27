KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg man now faces several charges including driving under the influence and aggravated assault after he crashed in Knox County and reportedly fought an off-duty East Tennessee sheriff.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers had been dispatched to I-40 near Turkey Creek around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 when Loudon County Sheriff Jimmy Davis, who was off-duty at the time, told 911 he was following a truck that he observed hit several other vehicles before crashing into a concrete barrier.

Davis told troopers that he approached vehicle after it crashed when the driver came out of the vehicle and began fighting. Davis had injuries on his head and ribs, investigators said.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Erwin Lanza, was taken into custody and transported to UT Medical Center.

After being mirandized, he reportedly told a trooper that he struck four vehicles before crashing into the concrete barrier. A Tennessee Department of Transportation work truck was also struck.

Investigators wrote that there were injuries in one of the four vehicles involved.

Lanza was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment leaving the scene of an accident, and other traffic violations.

Court documents also show that an immigration hold has been placed on Lanza. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28.