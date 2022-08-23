KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old was injured after a hit and run in Jefferson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a boy was hit by a red GMC pickup truck going north on Harrison Ferry Road in Baneberry on Sunday, Aug. 21.

THP said the truck did not stop after hitting the teen.

The driver is described as an older male with a beard and long hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper America by calling (865) 544-3384 Ext. 5584.

Truck involved in hit and run in Baneberry (Photo via THP Fall Branch)

