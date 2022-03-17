KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were arrested in the parking lot of a Knoxville dollar store Monday during an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit.

Roger Heard, 33, Lamont Johnson, 29 and 24-year-old Quorrion Williams were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession after an investigation at the Family Dollar on Heiskell Avenue around 2 p.m. on March 14.

Officers made contact with the suspects after observing heard exit the driver seat to put a trash bag in the trunk of his vehicle. Officers reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and said they saw what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine in the car’s center console cupholder.

A bag containing 6.9 ounces of methamphetamine and another bag containing approximately 15 grams of crack cocaine were found during a search of the vehicle. Investigators also seized a digital scale, plastic bags and four cell phones during the search.

Investigators also seized $2,840 from Heard.

According to court documents, Heard is a confirmed gang member with an alert out of Hamilton County that he had been violent with officers in the past. He was previously issued a drug paraphernalia citation after he was found with a digital scale, plastic bags and large sums of cash at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive.

A preliminary hearing for all three has been set for Wednesday, April 6.