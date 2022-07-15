KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville.

On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.

A deputy said in the report that he was flagged down by people who reported seeing the suspects running in a field toward a wooded area near Hux Market. The deputy saw three men running toward the woods, according to the narrative in the report.

The men were Avery Adams, 23; Patrick Capers, 23; and Tywuan Ford, 21, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

A fourth person listed by the sheriff’s office in a social media post about the incident is not listed in the arrest narrative. WATE 6 has reached out for more information about that suspect.

No weapons were found on the men at the time of their arrest, according to the report.

The vehicle that the three men were using was searched by law enforcement. According to the arrest report, two bags of suspected heroin and three bags containing green tablets believed to be Oxycodone were found inside.

Adams and Capers are charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Schedule I drug and Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ford is charged with Possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a schedule II drug.

Deputies searching the area where the men were seen running reported finding two small clear baggies. According to the report, one had a substance believed to be marijuana, the other contained a “powdery” substance.