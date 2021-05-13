Three men receiving treatment at hospital after shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Two adult males were transported to UT Medical Center with injuries. While still processing the scene, a third adult male arrived at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. It is unknown if he was driven there or drove himself.

All three had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to KPD.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

No other information is known at this time.

“Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages,” a release from KPD states.

This is a developing story.