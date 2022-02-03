KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who attempted to burglarize an ATM after stealing a truck.

Three suspects are seen on security footage attempting to burglarize an ATM at the Regions Bank on Washington Pike. Investigators said the suspects stole a truck involved in the burglary before leaving the scene in an unknown sedan.

The incident occurred on Monday, Jan. 31 around 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.