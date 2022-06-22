KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial dates for the suspects who are accused for their alleged involvement in gun violence incidents last year near Austin-East Magnet High School were set in Knox County court Wednesday morning.

Three suspects, whom investigators believe to be connected in the February 2021 murder of Austin-East Magnet High School student Stanley Freeman Jr. and a January 2021 shooting that targeted two other Austin-East students, appeared in adult court for arraignment hearings.

The judge set the trial dates for February and March 2023. The plea deadlines were set for Nov. 18 and the next court proceeding is slated for Aug. 19.

The three suspects, Deondre Davis, Rashan Jordan, and Ahmad Gatlin, are each accused in the shootings that targeted multiple Austin-East students near the school campus last year.

The cases against Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan, who were each indicted by a grand jury, had already been moved from juvenile to adult court ahead of the grand jury’s indictment. Davis was 16 at the time of the shooting. Jordan was 14 at the time. The two are accused in the death of Stanley Freeman Jr, who was shot and killed while he was driving home from school in February 2021.

Davis and Jordan are also accused of shooting at Austin-East student John John Mathis and an unidentified female as they drove away from the school in January 2021, along with 17-year-old Ahmad Gatlin. Gatlin will be tried as an adult and faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mathis was killed in an August 2021 shooting that remains unsolved.

