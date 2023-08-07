KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A week ago, the community was still reeling over the discovery of a young woman’s body by a jogger along South Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County. She was later identified as 24-year-old Alma Delia Matias and since then, new developments have been revealed by investigators and multiple suspects have been arrested.

Now, an updated timeline is tracing some of what is now known after two more suspects have been named in the Alma Matias case following their arrests over the weekend – and how Knox County investigators have used security camera footage to piece together what may have happened before her body was found.

As of Monday, Aug. 7, there have been four suspects charged in relation to Almas Matias’ death: Jason Lamont Young, 23; Rontrell Daeshaun Allen, 24; Jaquaysjha Moshawna Ryans, 23; and Tyrone Mack Jr., 18.

The suspects were arrested by investigators in the days following the discovery of Matias’ body on July 30. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket. Young turned himself in on Saturday, Aug. 5 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge.

According to new court documents, Matias was last seen alive on the evening of Saturday, July 29 at the Ridgebrook Apartments in the Mechanicsville area of Knoxville. Surveillance video shows that Matias arrived at the apartment complex at 5:37 p.m., then was seen going back out to her car before returning to the apartment unit again shortly after. Investigators found that the apartment believed to be a part of the crime scene was leased to Ryans.

Ryans, who was interviewed by Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators, stated that she was in the kitchen of the apartment with another woman when she heard several shots, then saw Matias on the ground just outside of a bedroom door and Young had a gun in his hand. Mack, who was also interviewed by KCSO investigators, corroborated this, saying he came out of his bedroom after hearing several shots, and saw Young with a gun in his hand and saw Matias on the ground.

Sometime later, surveillance video showed Ryans, Young and Mack moving a blanketed item – believed to be that of Matias’ body – out of the apartment and putting it into the back seat of Matias’ car. Young is then seen driving away in Matias’ car.

By Sunday, July 30 at around 4 a.m., surveillance video showed that both Young and Allen are seen at a gas station on Merchants Drive with Matias’ car and filling up a gas can and paying for it. The video footage shows the two men driving away from the gas station – Young in Matias’ car and Allen in another car following closely behind.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Cyber investigators used facial recognition technology to identify them. Matias’ burned car was later found in the Powell area on the same day her body was found in the Farragut area.

Court documents linked to Young’s first-degree murder charge and other charges state that before Matias had arrived at Ryans’ apartment on Saturday, Ryans stated that she saw Young talking on the phone about Matias “setting him up.”

Earlier court documents state Young and Matias may have known each other based on phone records, but the extent of their relationship was unknown.

Young is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence along with arson and theft of property. Allen is charged with arson; Ryans is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact; while Mack is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact.

Here’s an overview timeline of the latest developments of this investigation:

Saturday, July 29 at 5:37 p.m. — Surveillance video shows Matias arriving at Ridgebrook Apartments and is seen going back out to her car before returning to an apartment unit.

— Surveillance video shows Matias arriving at Ridgebrook Apartments and is seen going back out to her car before returning to an apartment unit. Saturday, July 29 at 10:19 p.m. — Ryans was seen moving Matias’ car onto the sidewalk near an apartment unit before going back inside.

— Ryans was seen moving Matias’ car onto the sidewalk near an apartment unit before going back inside. Saturday/Sunday, July 29-30 at time unknown — Multiple people were seen carrying something large wrapped in a blanket.

— Multiple people were seen carrying something large wrapped in a blanket. Sunday, July 30 at 4 a.m. — Surveillance video shows two suspects at a gas station with Matias’ car and another car, filling up a gas can, paying, then leaving.

— Surveillance video shows two suspects at a gas station with Matias’ car and another car, filling up a gas can, paying, then leaving. Sunday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. — Jogger finds Matias’ body along S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County.

— Jogger finds Matias’ body along S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County. Sunday, July 30 at time unknown — KCSO patrol deputies respond to a call of a vehicle fire in Powell; the car is registered to Matias; gas can found near the burned car.

Matias’ body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, where the cause and manner of her death are to be determined.