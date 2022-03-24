KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany Gibson, 32, of Morristown and Breanna Dover, 29 of Talbott were arrested on narcotics and traffic violation charges by KCSO deputies following a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 40 near Asheville Highway. Court records state deputies had stopped the vehicle just after 12:09 p.m. for a speed of 71 mph in a 65 mph zone. Deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Cox, who couldn’t provide proof of insurance for the vehicle he was driving, a black Chrysler 200.

Deputies took inventory of items within the car, including a purse that contained a scale, a small box filled with smaller containers with clear, rocky substance believed to be methamphetamine. Deputies also found a backpack that contained a lock box that was secure and several small baggies believed to be used for the distribution and sale of narcotics, court records state. None of the arrestees claimed ownership of the box. Deputies found a small key on a lanyard attached to the car keys and opened the lock box with it.

Inside the lock box, deputies found around 300.3 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth; a total of $500 of counterfeit 100-dollar bills was also found inside the lock box, as well as a total of $2,084 in cash. A receipt for the lock box was found in the car with Cox’s name on it.

Deputies also found syringes in the back seat of the vehicle where Gibson was sitting. Cox, Gibson and Dover were all placed under arrest at the scene and the report states Dover admitted to officers that she had a glass pipe and a small bag of meth tucked into her bra, which she removed.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. A records check indicates they will each appear in Knox County Criminal Court Friday morning at 9 a.m.

“I’m proud of these Patrol Officers and their dedication to keeping Knox County safe,” KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a social media post about the incident. “I also appreciate the hard work our Narcotics Unit does daily. Every single time we take drugs off the streets is a win for Knox County and our citizens. The men and women at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are professionals who are committed to making a difference, Knox County is fortunate to have them.”