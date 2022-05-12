KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested and a stolen trailer belonging to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been recovered following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

KCSO deputies were involved in a chase Thursday morning after attempting to pull over a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee near Harbison’s Crossroads in North Knox County. The vehicle was also hauling a trailer stolen belonging to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver refused to stop and intentionally struck two KCSO cruisers. One of the suspects, identified as 38-year-old Lawrence Terry Huffman, called 911 during the pursuit claiming that he had a gun and would kill any officer that stopped him.

The two suspects continued on Emory Road toward Grainger County. The pursuit ended at Magnolia Avenue near Cherry Street after ‘the vehicle became non-drivable,’ deputies said. Two suspects, Huffman and a woman identified as Ashley Lourin Collins, 36, were taken into custody and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County.

(Photo: Rodney Keech Minor)

A records check by KCSO found that Collins is a fugitive wanted out of Michigan and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, valued at around $19,000, was reported stolen out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Huffman admitted to officers in an interview that he stolen the trailer, valued at around $3,000, from KCSO property and hitting the two police vehicles while attempting to escape. He also said Collins had pointed the trailer out and helped him back the truck up to the trailer so they could take it, load it up and return to Michigan.

Both face charges of Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Fugitive from Justice (F.F.J), Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Assault in Knox County.

Huffman and Collins also have warrants from other jurisdictions, KCSO said, and they will be transported there after the Knox County, Tenn. charges are processed.