Trial date set in Isaiah Styles murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial date for a deadly shooting case in East Tennessee is set for December.

Isaiah Styles is accused of second degree murder in the 2018 shooting of Mekhi Luster, a former Fulton High School student, and basketball player.

A virtual hearing was held Monday morning for Styles’ trial dates moving forward, and it’s set to start Dec. 6.

In the past, Styles’ attorney has said that he was acting in self defense. Styles told detectives the victim was chasing him after a bad drug deal, and he says he thought Luster had a gun.

However, the state has said in the past that Styles evaded arrest and initially lied about what had happened.