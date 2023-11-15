KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial of three teens charged with the attempted murder of two Knoxville students as they were leaving school in 2021 began this week in a Knox County courtroom. On Wednesday, the first few witnesses in the case took the stand.

Tanner Rice had reported his Honda Pilot stolen on Jan. 13, 2021. That silver Honda Pilot is the vehicle that the three suspects, Rashan Jordan, Ahmad Gatlin, and Deondre Davis were believed to be traveling in when the shooting occurred.

The three teens are on trial for the attempted murder of 17-year-old Johnkelian “John John” Mathis and an unidentified female. The suspects are accused of shooting at the two on Jan. 14, 2021 as they drove away from Austin-East Magnet High School. The two victims took cover in a gas station bathroom located on Cherry Street and Magnolia Avenue.

While Mathis was not injured that day, he was later killed in a shooting in August 2021 in a case that remains unsolved.

Honda Pilot owner Rice said on Wednesday in court that when he got his car back, there was a shell casing in the driver-side floor; he also noted bullet holes in the car, as well as a phone named “Go Krazy” connected to the Bluetooth, which did not belong to Rice.

His testimony lasted 15 minutes.

A second witness, Rachel Warren was also called to the stand Wednesday. Warren is a Knoxville Police crime scene technician with the Forensic Unit. She was called to the Exxon gas station back in January 2021 to collect and photograph evidence.

She showed a map of where the bullets were found, as all as photos of the shell casings at the gas station and the black Infiniti Mathis was driving.

All three defendants were under the age of 18 at the time of the January 2021 shooting and have since been transferred from juvenile court to face trial as adults. Jordan and Davis are serving life sentences for the murder of Stanley Freeman Jr., another Austin-East student who was shot and killed in 2021.

Jordan is now 17 years old. Davis and Gatlin are now 19 years old.