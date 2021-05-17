Trial set for Monroe County man accused of raping adoptive daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County man accused of raping his adoptive daughter and evidence tampering will face trial next month.

Randall Pruitt’s trial date is set for June 22. Originally, the trial was set for February 2021.

His adopted daughter was reported missing in January 2019 and was found weeks later in Wisconsin with a 32-year-old man, Bryan Rogers. Police say she met Rogers while playing a video game online.

Investigators also say Rogers drove from Wisconsin and took her from the Madisonville, Tenn. home after the girl sent him a video of Randall Pruitt sexually abusing her. Rogers faces over 11 years in federal prison after being convicted for multiple crimes connected to the case.

The girl’s mother, Christina Pruitt, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was given a four-year sentence. Sixty days were already spent in jail, the remainder will be spent on probation.