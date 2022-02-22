KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people accused of shooting at pedestrians with pellet guns near the University of Tennessee have been arrested on warrants, according to the campus police department.

Winston Gabriel Hardin, 19, of Knoxville, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and one count felony tampering with evidence. Hardin was taken into custody Feb. 22 at a private residence on Magic Lantern Drive in northern Knox County.

Amarion Dashon Holmes, 19, of Knoxville, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault. A University of Tennessee Police Department arrest narrative says Holmes admitted to being actively involved in the assaults that occurred the night of Feb. 11 through the morning of Feb. 12. Holmes was taken into custody Feb. 22, at a grocery store on North Broadway.

Ismail Ndayiziga, 18, of Knoxville, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and one count of felony tampering with evidence. Ndayiziga was taken into custody at a parking garage on Cumberland Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

Police said two students reported being shot by pellet guns from moving vehicles.

City ordinance 19-109 states it is “unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any air gun or air pistol, spring gun or spring pistol, or other device or firearm which is calculated or intended to propel or project a bullet, pellet, air or similar projectile, within the city.”

If you are a victim of this, or any crime on campus call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114.