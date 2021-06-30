Trio face charges in October 2020 death of Roane County man

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing charges related to the kidnapping and death of a man after his body was found outside of a home in Oakdale. Joshua Keith Aikens, 37, of Rockwood; Nicholas Ryan Holloway, 40, of Knoxville; and Shane Douglas Parks, 41, of Oakdale, were indicted June 22 in Roane County Criminal Court.

(Shane Parks)

The three face two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree murder in the death of Robert Eugene McCullough. McCullough, 31, was last seen alive by his family on Oct. 7. In December, Parks was arrested for especially aggravated kidnapping in relation to the case.

Charges may be pending against others.

