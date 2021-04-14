Trio indicted by grand jury in death of Tazewell man Aaron Massengill

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Three suspects accused in the death of Claiborne County man Aaron Massengill have been indicted on charges by a grand jury.

Patrick Andrew Smith, 26; Courtney L. Gilpin, 23; and Jimmy Lee Riffe, 36 were facing charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They had been arrested and charged in the death of Massengill after his body was discovered Feb. 22 along Ferguson Ridge Road.

They are expected to make their initial appearance in criminal court on May 3rd at 8:30 a.m.

