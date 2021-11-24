KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three suspects led officers in a 50-minute high-speed chase throughout Knox County on Monday in a reported stolen vehicle before eventually being taken into custody. The pursuit ended at a dead-end, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report states officers observed a vehicle matching the description of a listed stolen vehicle driving down Sims Road on Monday afternoon. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Daylily Drive and the occupants of the vehicle stopped but refused the officer’s commands and then drove away.

A pursuit began that lasted nearly an hour and the vehicle reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road, ignored traffic signals, and caused multiple people to swerve out of their way to avoid crashing. The vehicle reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour and eventually air support was provided support to allow the officers to back off.

Eventually, they came to a dead-end at Tobby Hollow Road and the three suspects fled on foot. The air support was able to provide descriptions of the suspects to other officers and the trio was eventually taken into custody.

Records showed the vehicle was stolen out of Knox County, and the three suspects were taken to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Cryslynne Wyrick (alleged driver), James Waller and Carl Hunter (allegedly stole vehicle) have been charged with evading arrest and theft of property over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Wyrick also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear for evading arrest and simple possession charges.

Carl Hunter

Cryslynne Wyrick

James Waller