Two arrested at auto parts store after employee wouldn’t accept return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police arrested two people after officers responded to a situation at the O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 5900 block of Clinton Highway.

According to a police report Ryan Evans went to the store to return some items on Sunday. He reportedly became agitated with employees when he couldn’t make those returns. That’s when he allegedly went to his vehicle and came back.

At some point. according to employees, Evans had his hand on a 9mm handgun. They told officers they feared for their lives. Evans was charged with aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and simple possession.

Jarius Smith, another person who was at the store at the time, faces drug charges. Smith also had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor theft. A third person was cited for simple possession.