Two arrested, facing DUI charges after ignoring Fourth of July police barricade

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested during the city’s Fourth of July celebration Sunday night after ignoring barricade indicators set by police, then a search of the vehicle found suspected marijuana and a firearm with accessories.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers working the celebration observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, so they quickly jumped into action in order to prevent a possible collision with pedestrians. The driver of the vehicle, Damon Brown and the passenger and vehicle owner, Callie Williamson, were stopped and questioned by police.

This led to a search of the vehicle and police say both Brown and Williamson admitted to prior marijuana and/or alcohol use. While searching the vehicle officers located a bag with suspected marijuana and a pistol with ammunition and accessories.

Brown and Williamson were both arrested and transported to the Monroe County Justice Center. Brown is facing the following charges: Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense, Due Care, Simple Possession of Schedule 6 Marijuana, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun Under the Influence, and Driving in a Prohibited Area. Williamson is facing a charge of Driving Under the Influence by Consent.