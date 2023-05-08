KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested Monday in Alabama in connection to the fatal Knoxville shooting that occurred in March.

Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 29, both of Knoxville, were taken into custody in Mobile, Alabama on Monday.

They face charges in the death of 25-year-old Artimeyo Folks, of Detroit, who was found shot outside the Western Heights apartment complex on Saturday, March 11. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Ronald Rogers has been charged with second-degree murder. Carissa Rogers faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said detectives have been dispatched to Mobile for additional investigation. Both suspects will be extradited back to Knox County in the coming days.

“The Knoxville Police Department is grateful to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts to quickly locate and apprehend those two suspects,” a KPD release states.