KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has announced the arrests of two people in a fatal shooting from December.

The shooting happened on December 7, 2022 on the 2700 block of Lay Avenue. Demetrius Bomar, 40, of Knoxville, was killed dead. Another victim was hospitalized. Investigators believed that the shooting happened after one of the victims was confronted by two unknown men at a home on Lansing Avenue.

Knoxville Police said Thursday that in the last day, Robert Smartt, 22, and Ayla Gilbert, 24, were arrested on multi-count indictments. The charges listed in those indictments include first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Gilbert was found by U.S. Marshals and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday at a home on Dinwiddie Street, police said.

According to the release, Smartt was found and arrested Thursday in the Walter P. area by the Smoky Mountain Task Force and members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics unit and Retail Crime Unit.

“I appreciate all the hard work of the members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force who put in long hours to remove this very violent and dangerous individual from our streets,” U.S. Marshal David G. Jolley said. “I also appreciate the assistance of the Knox County Narcotics Unit who provided a key piece of information that led to locating Smartt.”

Smartt also had a stolen firearm, police said.

The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force members who helped apprehend the two included personnel from the of the Anderson County ang the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.