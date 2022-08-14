KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men who were on the fugitive list for the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were both found and arrested for several charges on Sunday, Aug. 14. Both suspects were charged for different incidents.

Crime stoppers said Donnie Tharpe, 33, was apprehended shortly after appearing on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers’ list of fugitives. Rudy Campbell III, 41, was also apprehended. Both suspects were reported to be fugitives in 2021.

Tharpe was wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and driving without a license in December 2021. Two of the aggravated assault changes were for evading arrest and domestic assault.

Campbell was wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and violation of probation in December 2021.

During the search for Tharpe, KPD asked the community to not approach the suspect because he may have been armed. He was also reported to be driving a 2006 gray/silver Pontiac Vibe.

According to Crime Stoppers, Campbell was known to change out in Linden Avenue.

Both suspects are in custody.

