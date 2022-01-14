KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities arrested an unregistered violent sex offender this week that had been living in Knoxville since at least 2006 after they received an anonymous tip.

George Million, 64, was arrested Monday, Jan. 10, by officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators had received an anonymous tip that Million was required to register as a sex offender but had not reported his place of residence as required by law. He was taken into custody at a home in the 8300 block of Greenwell Road in the Halls community.

Documents show Million was convicted in 1993 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in Lee County, Florida, and had been living at the Greenwell address since at least December 2006.

He is facing one charge of felony violation of sexual offender registration requirements. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 4.