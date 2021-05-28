US Marshals arrest Atlanta double-murder suspect in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted on double-homicide charges out of Georgia is awaiting extradition in Sevier County, Tenn. after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edvin Cubas-Velasquez, 26, around 3 p.m. at a Gatlinburg residence after months of searching for him in connection to a November 2020 shooting in Clayton County, Ga. that left two people dead.

According to David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Cubas-Velasquez was arrested in Sevier County at a dwelling on the 400 block of Trentham Lane in Gatlinburg. Cubas-Velasquez was wanted on charges of Double Homicide. The charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 15, 2020 where two people died and at least two others were injured in the deadly incident at a Clayton County, Ga. mobile home park.

In March, the local law enforcement agency requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ South East Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending Cubas-Velasquez.

The information developed in Georgia by the task force revealed that Cubas-Velasquez may have been hiding in East Tennessee and a request for assistance was relayed to East Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

The investigation in East Tennessee led the officers to an apartment on Trentham Lane, in Gatlinburg. Cubas-Velasquez, who was taken into custody without incident, will remain at the Sevier County Detention Facility pending extradition to Georgia.