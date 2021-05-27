US Marshals in North Carolina arrest two Knox County murder suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force has located and arrested two Knox County suspects in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

At around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Ems, 40. He was wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge from a domestic incident that occurred on Antoinette Way on May 23. Ems has been booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to await extradition back to Knoxville.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Task Force arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Davis Jr., who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in a shooting that took place at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike on Oct. 11, 2020. Davis has been booked into the Gaston County Jail, and will also be extradited back to Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says they are grateful to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation partners for their help in locating and apprehending Ems and Davis.