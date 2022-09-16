KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee Football player is no longer on the team after a domestic assault arrest. Security footage from the university campus was a part of the police investigation.

Savion Herring, 23, from Irvington, NJ was arrested and released following a domestic assault according to court documents. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 11 p.m. on Volunteer Boulevard. The woman who police interviewed said she was with her boyfriend, Herring, in his room at Stokely Hall when an argument started between them because another woman had been “Snapchatting him.”

The accounts documented by police differ, as the victim stated that the argument became physical when Herring grabbed her arm and later punched her in the face; while Herring told police that he only grabbed her wrist to stop her from smashing his PS4 gaming console.

The victim eventually was able to leave the room and get to her vehicle in a garage with another man, where the victim and Herring had another verbal altercation before she drove out of the garage, according to police.

Although police documented no visible injuries that they believed to be a result of the physical altercation, when reviewing the security camera footage from Stokely Hall, police say that they saw the victim leaving a dorm, and then turning around to raise her arm in an attempt to defend herself. Herring allegedly followed behind her attempting to hit the victim, then followed her down the hall kicking and hitting her before taking the victim’s bag and kicking it back toward his room according to police. The footage then showed Herring following the victim down to the other end of the hallway, hitting her and eventually punching her in the mouth, police say.

It was confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that Herring is no longer a member of the university’s football program by Bill Martin, Assistant Athletics Director of Football Communications at the University of Tennessee.

An attempt to view Herring’s profile on the UT Athletics website resulted in a 404 error. 247 Sports statistics describe Herring as a Junior, 6’5″ and 320-pound offensive lineman. Herring announced in a tweet his commitment to UT on June 2. Prior, Herring also announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Akron, who the Vols are facing on Saturday.