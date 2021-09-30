KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police are searching for a man who they say stole a credit card and cash from a family at the Vols’ Sept. 18 matchup with Tennessee Tech.

UT Police allege the man made around $500 in purchases at Neyland Stadium, and around other businesses in Knoxville.

Earlier this month, investigators asked for public assistance to identify a suspect who used a stolen credit card to make hundreds of dollars in purchases at Neyland Stadium during the Vols’ home opener.

Have information or know the suspect? You’re asked to contact 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.