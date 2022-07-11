KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after nearly 50 cars in North Knoxville neighborhoods were broken into within 3 days.

Police have received at least 34 reports of burglaries affecting 48 cars parked in the 4th and Gill neighborhood and adjacent neighborhoods since the morning of Friday, July 8. A department spokesperson said perpetrators forced entry into the cars by either breaking a window or prying open a door in nearly all the cases.

Investigators suspect the same individual or group of individuals are involved based on similarities in the time, location and method of entry into the cars.

A person of interest is seen in photos shared by the police department, but that person has not been identified.

Car burglaries by street

11 on Armstrong Avenue

5 on Kenyon Street

4 on West/East Glenwood Avenue

3 on Haynes Place

3 on Gratz Street

2 on Folsom Avenue

Police have shared the following images of a person of interest in the burglaries.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating the series of break-ins. No suspects have been identified at this time.