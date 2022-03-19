FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of the man suspected in the fatal shooting in Fairfield Glade Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Grouse Court in Fairfield Glade Friday morning. The shooting left one man, Jacob Lewis, 24, dead and two others injured. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the TBI.

During an investigation, the TBI said they have identified the man responsible as a neighbor, Tony Davenport, 57. Davenport is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder

Davenport is currently being held in Cumberland County Jail without bond.