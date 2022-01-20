KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County deputies used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to bring a high-speed chase to an end late Wednesday after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a gas station on Highway 411 South. An attempt to make a traffic stop on Big Springs Road near the intersection of Alnwick Drive was unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies reported the suspect, Chaison R. Chambers, 27, slammed on their brakes several times in an attempt to have deputy cruisers crash into the rear end of the stolen vehicle. During the attempted evasion, deputies reported the driver intentionally slammed the vehicle into their cruisers, nearly crashed into several bystanders’ vehicles, veered into oncoming traffic, and passed multiple vehicles.

One of the pursuing deputies reported the stolen vehicle drove directly toward his cruiser after it had spun out and appeared disabled. The deputy was able to move his cruiser out of the direct path of the stolen car. The police vehicle suffered only minor damage.

Blount County deputies executed the PIT maneuver on East Broadway Avenue towards South Washington Street.

Chambers was charged with two counts aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, felony evading, property damage and driving on a revoked license.