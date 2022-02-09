CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man from Virginia has been arrested in Claiborne County following an investigation into the abuse of a three-month-old child.

Matthew Mullins, 29, of Jonesville, VA (formerly of Harrogate, TN) was arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect by detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on February 8.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said that Mullins’ arrests related to the physical abuse of a three-month-old child. This abuse is reported to have caused serious bodily injury to the child.

For more coverage of local crime and court proceedings, click here.