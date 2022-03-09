KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man suspected in a fatal shooting last month at the Vista at Summit Apartments has been arrested, Knoxville Police said Wednesday, following a Tuesday night traffic stop.

A news release from KPD states leads had been developed over the course of the shooting investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect, identified as Santino Reginald Robinson, 32, of Knoxville.

Robinson is suspected of shooting and killing 61-year-old Jeffery Evans the morning of Feb. 20 at the apartment complex on Hall of Fame Drive. At the time, a witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the victim and suspect in a physical altercation. The suspect, now identified as Robinson, reportedly ran from the scene prior to police arrival. They found Evans with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson was taken into custody this week on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder, KPD said, after he was located Tuesday night when officers stopped a car that he was riding in at the intersection of Park Street and Asheville Highway.

Police also say Robinson, who initially provided a false name to responding officers, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A records check did not yet indicate a scheduled court appearance for Robinson.