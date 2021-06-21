Vols QB Salter arrested for simple possession 3 weeks after returning to team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter, just three weeks after returning to the team following a suspension in March, was arrested Saturday, June 19, for simple possession along with a second player recently added to the team.

Salter was stopped by the University of Tennessee Police Department for not having tail lights and a tinted plate cover. According to the arrest report, Salter admitted to having marijuana and told his passenger, Amari McNeill to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle.

McNeill, an offensive lineman, signed to play for the Vols this past December during the early signing period. He too was charged with simple possession.

Salter was competing to be the starter for new coach Josh Heupel and his high-powered offense.

Vols Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis and a fourth person were suspended following their arrest March 9 on drug charges. The fourth person, a 17-year-old, was not named because law enforcement generally does not identify juveniles.

Two weeks later coach Heupel said Salter was among a “group of individuals” suspended from the team but did not specifically say why the signal caller was suspended. Tennessee did not confirm if he was the 17-year-old that was arrested with French, Washington and Willis.

French and Willis entered the transfer portal following the event. Salter and Washington, both freshmen, returned to the team at the end of May.

Salter took to Twitter in early April to apologize to his teammates and fans for his “negative choices.”

“I know my choices disappointed many but my end goal is to eliminate my distractions get on the field & earn my respect back,” Salter said in the tweet.