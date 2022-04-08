KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wartburg man has been found guilty of vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal drag racing crash in Roane County. According to District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office, Holden Melton, found guilty in the deaths of two of his passengers on May 26, 2019.

Melton, 19 at the time of the crash, was driving on Orchard Valley Drive outside Harriman when he lost control of the vehicle on a downhill curve and slammed into a tree. Austin J. French, 18, and Joshaua A. Freels, 16, both of Harriman, died in the crash. Melton’s third passenger, Kameron N. French, was injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A judge ruled Melton was guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of reckless homicide, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain control.