KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wednesday night shooting in West Knoxville sent one man to the hospital with injuries.

  • Knoxville Police Department officers responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive for a reported shooting.
  • Knoxville Police Department officers responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive for a reported shooting.
  • Knoxville Police Department officers responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive for a reported shooting.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive. Officers located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

The investigation is ongoing by the KPD.