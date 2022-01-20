KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wednesday night shooting in West Knoxville sent one man to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive. Officers located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing by the KPD.